Added: 16.05.2020 17:57 | 6 views | 0 comments

Since last year, the Justice Department has been investigating the investigators at the FBI who first looked into Russia intereference in the 2016 election. Devlin Barrett, a national security reporter at the Washington Post, spoke to CBSN's Reena Ninan about why the report isn't expected to show what President Trump and his allies want it to.