Added: 16.05.2020 15:34 | 9 views | 0 comments

The historic House vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump — a vote that would make Mr. Trump only the third president to be impeached — is just days away. On Saturday, the president took in another battle — the 120th edition of the Army-Navy game. If the House votes as expected, the president would face a Senate trial in the new year. Paula Reid reports.