British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging people to "let the healing begin" after his Conservative party's landslide election victory. The U.K. has been bitterly divided since the vote to leave the European Union three years ago, and the election result means Brexit will happen in January. But it also means Johnson will face big challenges in keeping the countries of the United Kingdom together. Ian Lee reports from London.