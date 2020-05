Added: 16.05.2020 15:41 | 8 views | 0 comments

As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on whether or not to impeach President Trump, the White House is firing back at Democrats. Also, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will coordinate its defense with the White House. Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump joins “CBS This Morning Saturday” to discuss the next steps in the impeachment process, how impeachment will impact the 2020 campaigns and more political news.