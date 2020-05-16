Added: 16.05.2020 15:42 | 8 views | 0 comments

For the just the third time in U.S. history, the House of Representatives will vote on whether to impeach a president. Next week's decision follows Friday's fiercely divided, party-line vote by the House Judiciary Committee, approving two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The president fired back at Democrats, insisting he has done nothing wrong. He called the hearings a "hoax" and a "sham," and claimed the tool of impeachment is being misused. Paula Reid reports from the White House.