Convicted killers and child rapist pardoned by former Kentucky governor



Added: 16.05.2020 15:44 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbsnews.com



In his final days in office, former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin issued more than 600 pardons and commutations. Many were to people convicted off heinous crimes. Ed O'Keefe reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »