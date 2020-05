Added: 16.05.2020 15:50 | 7 views | 0 comments

Last week a panel of judges ruled North Carolina's new congressional maps will stand for the 2020 election, after the old ones were found to be the result of partisan gerrymandering. Nick Ochsner, investigative executive producer at WBTV, spoke to CBSN's Reena Ninan about the implications the change will have on politics in the Tar Heel state.