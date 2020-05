Impeachment remains in limbo after the holidays



When the Senate returns in January, one of the first orders of business will be impeachment. The trial remains in limbo, however, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waits to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. National correspondent Chip Reid reports on why she has delayed that next step. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »