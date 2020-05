Added: 16.05.2020 12:38 | 7 views | 0 comments

In a new immigration data initiative, U.S.Immigration and Customs Enforcement is collecting fingerprints and other information on adults who apply to sponsor unaccompanied migrant children. Some fears ICE will use the data to target and deport undocumented immigrants. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN with details.