Julián Castro drops out of presidential race



Added: 16.05.2020



Source: www.breitbart.com



Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro has dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary. Castro was the only Latino candidate in the field and focused on issues like immigration and poverty. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Joel Payne, a CBSN political contributor and a Democratic strategist, joined CBSN for the latest on the race with just a month to go until the Iowa caucuses. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Migration, President Tags: Democrats