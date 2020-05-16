Final sprint to Iowa and New Hampshire



Added: 16.05.2020 11:53 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



The Iowa caucuses are just 36 days away and the New Hampshire primary is a mere 8 days later. CBS News campaign reporters Nicole Sganga, Zak Hudak and Jack Turman join CBSN to discuss the state of the race heading into 2020. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »