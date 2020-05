Added: 16.05.2020 10:48 | 7 views | 0 comments

The targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani, one of Iran's top military leaders, has escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with Iran vowing revenge. CBS News senior national security contributor, and former acting and deputy CIA director Michael Morell joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the potential threats to Americans abroad and on U.S. soil in response to the drone strike.