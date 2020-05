Killing of Qassem Soleimani escalates U.S.-Iran tensions



Source: www.azernews.az



A U.S. airstrike killed one of Iran's most powerful military leaders overnight. The targeted killing of Major General Qassem Soleimani inside Iraq is a dramatic escalation in the confrontation between the U.S. and Iran. Video of the aftermath shows burning wreckage near Baghdad's airport. Soleimani led the powerful Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, blamed for killing hundreds of American troops. Iran said there will be a harsh response. David Martin reports from the Pentagon.