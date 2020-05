Secretary of defense insists U.S. will not pull out of Iraq

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the U.S. has no plans to pull American troops out of Iraq. Iraq’s parliament recently voted to expel the 5,000 Americans to protest the Baghdad drone attack that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani. David Martin reports.