Trump administration defends decision to kill Qassem Soleimani



Added: 16.05.2020 10:05 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



Both the U.S. and Iran have increased the alert level of their forces including, in Iran's case, its ballistic missiles. As more than 3,000 U.S. troops head to the Middle East, the Trump administration insists it's having no second thoughts about killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani when it had the chance. David Martin reports from the Pentagon. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Iran Tags: Middle East