Police in Iran's capital say millions of mourners attended a funeral for Qassem Soleimani Monday morning. In Iraq, where he was killed, legislators are calling for American troops to leave the country, as more than 3,000 U.S. troops are headed for the Middle East. President Trump is standing by his vow to target up to 52 significant sites inside Iran, but Iran's foreign minister said Monday that any such attack would be a war crime. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Tehran.