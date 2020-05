Added: 16.05.2020 10:07 | 5 views | 0 comments

The Democratic candidates were out in force in Iowa on Sunday with the caucuses just 29 days away. A new CBS News poll found that while 14 candidates remain in the race, Iowa voters seem most interested in just five of them. There is a three-way tie for first in Iowa, with Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg on top. Elizabeth Warren is fading and Amy Klobuchar is bumping up. Ed O'Keefe reports.