President Trump gives new details on what led to the killing of General Soleimani

Added: 16.05.2020 8:03 | 3 views | 0 comments

In response to Iran taking responsibility for shooting down a Ukrainian airliner, a senior White House official says Iran should "abandon its reckless ambitions and start behaving like a normal country." Meanwhile President Trump is offering new details about what he says led him to order the killing of the top Iranian General. Ben Tracy reports.