Virginia becomes 38th state to approve Equal Rights Amendment



Source: americanindependent.com



Virginia has become the 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, which would officially prohibit discrimination based on sex. The measure was approved by Congress back in 1972, but in the 1980s, momentum stalled after just 35 states passed it, three short of the three-fourths majority needed for ratification. Jan Crawford reports on what supporters are hoping from this most recent vote. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Sex, Congress Tags: Virginia