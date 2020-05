Added: 16.05.2020 6:44 | 9 views | 0 comments

The battleground state of Wisconsin was ordered to remove more than 200,000 people from its voter registration lists. A judge says they may have moved, but Democrats fear this will unfairly affect votes. President Trump won the state in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes, partly because of his surprise victory in Racine County. President Obama won the county in 2008 and 2012. Adriana Diaz reports.