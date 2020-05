Added: 16.05.2020 5:16 | 2 views | 0 comments

This week, President Trump will face charges in the Senate of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House members, led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, are working on the opening presentation at the Senate impeachment trial. Weijia Jiang reports that the president’s legal team will argue that the entire process to impeach him has been tainted.