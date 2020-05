Who's who on Trump's legal team



As the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump gets underway this week, we are learning who will be defending the president, and his legal team includes several controversial figures. Correspondent Nikole Killion reports from West Palm Beach, Florida, as the president's legal counsel and impeachment managers from the House of Representatives prepare this weekend for the upcoming Senate trial, with opening arguments due to start this Tuesday. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Florida, President, PC Tags: Donald Trump