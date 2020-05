Added: 16.05.2020 6:00 | 3 views | 0 comments

President Trump's legal team for his impeachment trial is taking shape. It will be led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and the president's personal attorney Jay Sekulow, along with Alan Dershowitz, Ken Starr and others. CBS News' Natalie Brand, McClatchy congressional reporter Emma Dumain, and AP White House reporter Jill Colvin joined CBSN with the latest developments.