Iowa Democrats to vote on "electability"



As voters in Iowa head to the state's caucuses on Monday, polls show a majority of Democrats have one thing on their minds: defeating President Trump in November. But just how to succeed at defeating the incumbent Republican is proving divisive. Will Iowans back a candidate who promises fundamental change â€" a progressive figure like Bernie Sanders of Elizabeth Warren â€" or one who will bring politics "back to normal" â€" a moderate such Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar? Nicholas Thompson, the editor-in-chief of Wired, talks with candidates on the trail; Waleed Shahid, of the progressive group Justice Democrats; and Ed Rendell, the former governor of Pennsylvania, about matters of electability, practicality, and motivating people to get out and vote.