Added: 16.05.2020 1:35 | 10 views | 0 comments

The four 2020 Democrats that have been stuck in D.C. presiding over President Trump’s impeachment trial are set to spend the weekend criss-crossing Iowa ahead of Monday night’s caucus. A new poll shows Joe Biden, who along with Buttigieg got free reign among voters as the only two frontrunners not in the Senate, holding a slight edge over Bernie Sanders among likely caucus goers. Ed O’Keefe is in Iowa to break down what voters might be thinking.