Added: 16.05.2020 1:36 | 12 views | 0 comments

It looks like the end of the road for the President's impeachment trial - a date is now set for the final vote. The chances of a conviction were drastically reduced Friday when Republicans denied the Democrats' proposal to call new witnesses and introduce new evidence. Trump is expected to deliver the State of the Union a day before the Senate votes. Ben Tracy breaks it down from Florida where Trump is spending the weekend.