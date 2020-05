Trump-Pelosi feud erupts at State of the Union



Source: www.washingtonexaminer.com



President Trump gave his three years in office a glowing review in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. He began the evening by snubbing a handshake from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who then ended the night by tearing up her printed copy of his speech. Weijia Jiang reports on how the partisan address highlighted the tensions within government. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Government, President Tags: EU