President Trump will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday night in the same House chamber where he was impeached, just a day before the U.S. Senate is expected to acquit him. Nancy Cordes reports that many Republicans don't want Mr. Trump to dwell on impeachment in the speech and instead focus on the economy or his plans for next year.