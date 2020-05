Added: 16.05.2020 0:52 | 7 views | 0 comments

Democrats and Republicans are fighting for control of the Senate, and Colorado is one of several states shaping up to be a key contest. Former Governor John Hicknelooper and former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff are the top Democratic contenders looking to unseat Republican Cory Gardner in November. Justin Wingerter, a federal government reporter for the Denver Post, spoke with CBS about the competitive race.