QAnon conspiracy theory spreads to political mainstage



Added: 15.05.2020 22:41 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mydailysentinel.com



What began online in the remote corners of the internet has now gone mainstream. QAnon refers to a number of right-wing conspiracy theories that are showing up on the 2020 campaign trail and in college classrooms. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson explains why law enforcement is concerned about the violent trolls associated with the movement. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Law enforcement Tags: Concerts