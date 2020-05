Added: 15.05.2020 22:50 | 8 views | 0 comments

New Hampshire votes Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary. It's most likely to be the last stand for some of the Democratic candidates. The CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Senator Bernie Sanders leading the field, followed closely by former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Ed O'Keefe reports on how the candidates are stepping up attacks on each other before the primary.