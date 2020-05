Added: 15.05.2020 23:06 | 10 views | 0 comments

Two days after his acquittal, President Trump fired witnesses who testified against him at the impeachment hearings. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was fired late Friday afternoon. Some 15 minutes later, Vindman's twin brother was dismissed from his White House post. Two hours later, E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sundland was also fired. Paula Reid reports.