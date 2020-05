Added: 15.05.2020 23:07 | 7 views | 0 comments

The Democratic presidential contenders are crisscrossing New Hampshire campaigning ahead of the nation's first primary. All of them making their last weekend pitch to voters and Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren attacked the presumed frontrunners. The latest polls show a tight race led by Bernie Sanders with Pete Buttigieg, a close second. Nikole Killion reports.