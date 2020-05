Democrats face off in New Hampshire debate



Source: www.commondreams.org



The field of Democratic presidential hopefuls has shrunk to just a handful as the remaining candidates took to the debate stage Friday night, just a few days before the New Hampshire primary. Most of the evening had been spent firing shots at the frontrunners emerging from the Iowa caucus, Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Nikole Killion breaks down what Friday's performance means for their chances going forward. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Bernie Sanders, President, NATO Tags: Democrats