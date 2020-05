Democratic senators demand Attorney General William Barr's resignation



There are new calls for Attorney General William Barr to resign. This comes as Barr ordered a review in the case of former Trump adviser Michael Flynn. Eight Democratic senators had already demanded Barr quit after he intervened in the case against Roger Stone. Weijia Jang reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » NATO Tags: Democrats