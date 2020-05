How the 14th Amendment's "reduction clause" could help fight voter suppression



Section 2 of the 14th Amendment permits a state's number of congressional representatives to be proportionately reduced for instances of denying eligible voters of their rights. Joshua Geltzer, executive director and visiting professor of law at Georgetown's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, joined CBSN to discuss the "reduction clause" and how it could work today. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Congress