Biden and Sanders battle for Michigan



Added: 15.05.2020 13:01 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The latest poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's primary. Mikenzie Frost, political reporter for WWMT-TV, joins CBSN to discuss the the main issues in the race. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: President