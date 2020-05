Biden, Sanders face off in 6 Tuesday primaries



Voting is already underway in Michigan, one of six states where primaries are being held on Tuesday. There are 352 delegates on the line in total. Front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have been campaigning in Michigan, where recent polls show Biden with a double-digit lead. Ed O'Keefe reports on what to expect and how coronavirus paranoia may affect turnout. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Voting Tags: Bernie Sanders