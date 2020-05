Added: 15.05.2020 13:29 | 8 views | 0 comments

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are both in Michigan Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic presidential contests. Six states will hold votes for 352 delegates, including Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington. Ed O'Keefe reports that neither Biden nor Sanders appear to be making significant changes to their campaigns amid the spread of coronavirus.