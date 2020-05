Doctor outlines recommendations for getting a coronavirus test



Source: howafrica.com



The U.S. still does not have a clear picture of its own coronavirus outbreak, in part because of a shortage in testing supplies. The Trump administration has promised millions of tests, but CBS News spoke to doctors and potential patients who say they are not getting them. As the crisis unfolds, Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to help explain why it has been such a problem.