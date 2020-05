Coronavirus recession is "likely," economist says



The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 10% on Thursday, its worst day since 1987. The Dow went from a record high to a downward bear market in just 19 days -- its fastest slide since 1931. Greg Ip, the Wall Street Journal's chief economics commentator, said a recession is "likely." He broke down the signs that point to an economic downturn and what the government can do to try and prevent it on "CBS This Morning."