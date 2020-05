Pelosi promises coronavirus relief package for Americans



Source: www.nytimes.com



President Trump's aides spent Thursday negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a plan to help people who have taken a financial hit amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi expressed optimism after an all-day negotiation with officials, promising that the relief package would cover sick leave, unemployment insurance and family medical leave. Paula Reid breaks down how the pandemic response is playing out in the nation's capital. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » LA Reid Tags: President