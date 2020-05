Bernie Sanders: "Last night obviously was not a good night for our campaign"

Senator Bernie Sanders announced he is staying in the 2020 race, despite lagging farther behind Joe Biden in the delegate count after Tuesday night's primaries. CBSN political reporter Catilin Huey-Burns and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright joined CSBN with the latest on the 2020 race.