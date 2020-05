Added: 15.05.2020 12:47 | 6 views | 0 comments

As of Tuesday night’s primary elections, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders by 150 delegates, making it a difficult road ahead for the latter campaign. Sanders supporter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called it a “tough night” on Instagram. CBS News political contributors Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan weigh in on the path forward for both campaigns on “CBS This Morning.”