Public spaces, grocery stores empty amid coronavirus fears



While the federal government works toward a solution, the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt daily life. Overnight, Apple said it would close all of its retail stores in the U.S. and around the world outside of China until March 27. Meanwhile, people practicing social distancing as a precaution has led to empty public spaces through the country. Michael George reports on how hard-hit New Rochelle is handling life under the new normal.