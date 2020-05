Added: 15.05.2020 9:25 | 4 views | 0 comments

Vice President Mike Pence announced that 4,000 ventilators will be shipped to New York, as New York City remains the country's coronavirus epicenter. In California, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned his residents that New York could be a preview of what's to come. David Begnaud takes a look at how the pandemic is being handled across the U.S.