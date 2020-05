Added: 15.05.2020 9:26 | 4 views | 0 comments

President Trump said he's hoping for packed Easter services in just over two weeks, even as health officials warn the coronavirus pandemic will continue to worsen in the U.S. Mr. Trump's comments came just hours after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state could see coronavirus infections hit a peak in two to three weeks. Paula Reid reports on the fallout from the president's aggressive timeline.