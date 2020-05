Added: 15.05.2020 9:27 | 3 views | 0 comments

The Senate's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package is expected to pass sometime Wednesday before being sent to the House. The historic bill is designed to help workers and businesses affected by the damage the coronavirus pandemic is causing the economy, including people who have already lost their jobs as a result. Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about what that means for you.