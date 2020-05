Why should you wear a mask in public? Dr. Agus explains



Source: www.cbsnews.com



Just this week, the CDC unveiled a new recommendation urging the American public to wear masks when outside their homes, and the FDA approved a new blood test to detect the coronavirus. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, so does the knowledge of the experts attempting to fight the disease. Dr. David Agus joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the latest coronavirus news reported this week. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: FDA