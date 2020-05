Sailors cheer for ousted aircraft carrier captain



Added: 15.05.2020 7:17 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt cheered and chanted the name of Captain Brett Crozier as he left the ship for the last time. It was an emotional show of support for the man whose pleas on their behalf ultimately cost him his command. David Martin reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »